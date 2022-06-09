FORECAST: Drying, clearing out with a few more showers around the corner

CLEVELAND — Drying out this morning with more sunshine on the way. That means dry weather will allow you to get outside for yard work or just some relaxation thru the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler than average with highs temperatures generally in the low 70s.
Friday will begin with some sunshine and end with mostly cloudy skies. The rain chances for Friday are less than 10% area-wide. So, once again, we've got a chance to get outside.
Saturday looks pretty dry with highs in the middle 70s. A few Sunday rain showers are possible with warm highs again in the middle and upper 70s.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Isolated Thursday AM showers
- Then some PM sunshine
- Limited rain chances ahead
- BIG heat possible next week.
DETAILED FORECAST:
Thursday: Few showers early, drying afternoon. | High: 70º
Friday: AM sunshine. PM clouds. | High: 76º
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. | High: 74º
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few rain showers. | High: 75º
