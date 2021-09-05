FORECAST: Drying Out!

CLEVELAND — A weak cold front is moving through NE Ohio Sunday. This front brought widespread showers late Saturday and overnight. Lingering showers are likely early on Sunday. There will be a gradual drying trend throughout the early afternoon with decreasing clouds. By Sunday evening, it will be nice outside!
Temperatures Sunday will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and lows near 60 along the lake-shore and 50s inland.
Most of Labor Day will be dry with only a slim chance of a stray shower. This is most likely early and to the NE of our area. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Showers linger early Sunday
- Waterspouts possible through Monday
- Pleasant overnight, mild Sunday afternoon
- Mild and mainly dry Monday for Labor Day
- Some storms possible Tuesday PM
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: AM showers possible. Then some clearing pm.| High: 76º
Labor Day: Partly cloudy and mainly dry. | High: 75º
Tuesday: Scattered pm showers and storms. Some strong. Warmer. | High: 81º
Wednesday: Spotty rain. Cooler | High: 74º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter