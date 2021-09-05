FORECAST: Drying Out!

CLEVELAND — A weak cold front is moving through NE Ohio Sunday. This front brought widespread showers late Saturday and overnight. Lingering showers are likely early on Sunday. There will be a gradual drying trend throughout the early afternoon with decreasing clouds. By Sunday evening, it will be nice outside!

Temperatures Sunday will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and lows near 60 along the lake-shore and 50s inland.

Most of Labor Day will be dry with only a slim chance of a stray shower. This is most likely early and to the NE of our area. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Showers linger early Sunday

Waterspouts possible through Monday

Pleasant overnight, mild Sunday afternoon

Mild and mainly dry Monday for Labor Day

Some storms possible Tuesday PM



DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: AM showers possible. Then some clearing pm.| High: 76º

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and mainly dry. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Scattered pm showers and storms. Some strong. Warmer. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Spotty rain. Cooler | High: 74º

