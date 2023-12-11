Watch Now
FORECAST: Drying out and clearing out this week

Posted at 6:07 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 06:07:34-05

CLEVELAND — Lake effect shutting down through midday with only minor accumulations likely. Roads *could* get slick but most of us should have an easy commute to and from work and school.

Temps are staying chilly despite winds shifting directions and backing off. Plan on 30s all day with wind chills int he 20s. Dress for winter.

The weather pattern will be fairly quiet and seasonable the rest of the work week. Gusty Tuesday with temps in the 40s before a brief drop Wednesday... We're pushing 50 by Friday.

What To Expect:

  • Lake effect ending
  • Staying chilled
  • Brighter, milder Tuesday
  • Chilly Wednesday
  • Much milder late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Lake effect snow ending with minor accumulations. | High: 36º

Tuesday: Gusty with more sun & milder temps. | High: 46º

Wednesday: More sunshine. Colder. | High: 37º

Thursday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 43º

Friday: Sunny & a bit warmer. | High: 49º

