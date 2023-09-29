Watch Now
FORECAST: Drying out and warming up as we head into October

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:34 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 06:34:24-04

CLEVELAND — Skies will begin to clear out during the day on Friday. Temps jump into the lower and middle 70s by the late afternoon hours. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday should fall into the 75 to 80 degrees range with abundant sunshine each day. Weather for the Browns game Sunday looks Sunday warm and dry! High will approach 80 through most of next week! Summer trying to hang on in NE OH!

What To Expect:

  • Drying out
  • Clearing out
  • Warming up!

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Spot shower. Some sunshine. | High: 71º

Saturday: More sunshine. Pleasant. | High: 75º

Sunday: Bright & warm. | High: 77º

