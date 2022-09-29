FORECAST: Drying out but staying on the cool side

CLEVELAND — We're finally drying out! We're looking forward to more sunshine through the day. Highs will stay below the normal 70 degrees...in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the afternoon.

The core of the cool air will slide in earlier Friday morning. With clear skies and lighter winds, inland temperatures will fall into the 30s for many here in Northern Ohio.

Friday highs jump back into the middle 60s. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach up to between 65 & 70 degrees. Any rain from the remnants of Ian wouldn't reach us until Sunday night into Monday morning.

What To Expect:

Drying out Thursday

Highs near 60

Drying out Friday into the weekend

Highs in the 60s to near 70 for the weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Dry! High: 60º

Friday: A bit warmer, Sunny High: 65°

Saturday: Clouds increase & warmer| High: 64º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 65º

