FORECAST: Drying out & clearing out

CLEVELAND — The best chance for rain on Sunday will be predominately in our eastern communities during the morning, with a drying trend expected through the afternoon into the evening. We will be gradually clearing out the clouds too! Temperatures will be cooler than average, as highs top off in the upper 70s Sunday but with higher dew points - it will feel pretty soupy outside!

We will be dry by Sunday night and into Monday as high pressure returns to the area. Monday looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and less humidity. More heat builds back early next week with middle 80s on the return - which is more seasonable temps for July!

The middle and end of the week become unsettled with on and off rain and storm chances.

What To Expect:

Drying out

Cooler on Sunday, but muggy

More heat next week

Unsettled next week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Scattered t'showers, especially in the morning. Cooler. | High: 77º

Monday: Drying out. Warmer. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Summery & dry for most of the day. | High: 87º

Wednesday: Few t'showers possible. | High: 84º

Thursday: Few t'showers. | High: 84º

Friday: Scattered t'showers. Touch cooler | High: 81º

