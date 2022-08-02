FORECAST: Drying out, clearing out and warming up

CLEVELAND — The cold front will slide south into Southern Ohio Tuesday morning and fade away. We could see a lingering shower across the area for the Tuesday AM commute. Then, we'll see abundant sunshine for the afternoon with less-humid highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

By Wednesday, southerly winds will blow in some hot & muggy air. Expect high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s with storms returning to Ohio late in the day.

Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans.

What To Expect:

MUCH more comfortable Tuesday

A brief Tuesday morning shower

Big time heat by Wednesday

Storms increase again on Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with only a SLIM shot at a couple showers early. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Hot and humid! | High: 94º

Thursday: Hot & muggy with PM storms. | High: 88º

Friday: Scattered Thundershowers. | High: 83º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 86º

Sunday: Isolated storms. Very warm, muggy.| High: 88º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: