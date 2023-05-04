Watch Now
FORECAST: Drying out, clearing out, warming up!

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:39 AM, May 04, 2023
CLEVELAND — The rain, the cold, the wind... it's all gone! I can't rule out a shower or 2 today BUT we're mainly dry and our clouds are thinning. That means we're warming, too. Plan on upper 50s today and 60s Friday. We're closer to 70º this weekend! No rain until early next week.

What To Expect:

  • More sunshine today, 50s
  • Even brighter Friday, 60s
  • Closer to 70º this weekend
  • Rain returns early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Morning clouds. Some PM sun. A bit warmer. | High: 57º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Mild. | High: 65º

Saturday: Sun/cloud mix. Mild | High: 67º

Sunday: Sun/cloud mix. Warmer. | High: 69º

