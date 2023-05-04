FORECAST: Drying out, clearing out, warming up!

CLEVELAND — The rain, the cold, the wind... it's all gone! I can't rule out a shower or 2 today BUT we're mainly dry and our clouds are thinning. That means we're warming, too. Plan on upper 50s today and 60s Friday. We're closer to 70º this weekend! No rain until early next week.
What To Expect:
- More sunshine today, 50s
- Even brighter Friday, 60s
- Closer to 70º this weekend
- Rain returns early next week
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Morning clouds. Some PM sun. A bit warmer. | High: 57º
Friday: Mostly sunny. Mild. | High: 65º
Saturday: Sun/cloud mix. Mild | High: 67º
Sunday: Sun/cloud mix. Warmer. | High: 69º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter