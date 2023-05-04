FORECAST: Drying out, clearing out, warming up!

CLEVELAND — The rain, the cold, the wind... it's all gone! I can't rule out a shower or 2 today BUT we're mainly dry and our clouds are thinning. That means we're warming, too. Plan on upper 50s today and 60s Friday. We're closer to 70º this weekend! No rain until early next week.

More sunshine today, 50s

Even brighter Friday, 60s

Closer to 70º this weekend

Rain returns early next week

Thursday: Morning clouds. Some PM sun. A bit warmer. | High: 57º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Mild. | High: 65º

Saturday: Sun/cloud mix. Mild | High: 67º

Sunday: Sun/cloud mix. Warmer. | High: 69º

