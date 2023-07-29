FORECAST: Drying out & cooling down

CLEVELAND — Another round of strong to severe storms rolled through NE Ohio early this morning as a cold front moves across our region. These storms brought torrential rain, gusty winds, lightning, hail, flooding and even a tornado warning. Storm reports have included before sunrise as a cool front drops in out of the northwest. The main threat from these storms will, again, be damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain. Humidity will take a dive by the weekend, making it feel more comfortable outside throughout the day on Saturday and certainly by Sunday with decreasing rain chances.

What To Expect:

Spotty lingering t-showers Saturday and Sunday

Less heat & humidity this weekend

Drying trend next week with below avg. temps

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Few T-showers. | High: 79º

Sunday: Less humid and cooler. Stray shower.| High: 77º

Monday: Mainly dry. | High: 79º

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Cool for August. | High: 80º

