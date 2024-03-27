FORECAST: Drying out & cooling down on Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Cooler air settles in for Wednesday behind a cold front. We can't rule out a few isolated sprinkles or light rain showers, mainly during the morning hours, but in comparison to Tuesday, it will be MUCH drier. It looks to remain mainly cloudy, with temperatures hovering in the middle 40s. So, while it will be much drier, it will also be much colder but less windy! Sunshine returns Thursday, and temps near 50º return Friday!

Plan for more rain on Saturday. While a couple of showers will be possible on Easter, the better chance for rain will be on Saturday.

What To Expect:



Calmer and cooler on Wednesday

Drier and less windy

More sun on Thursday & Friday

Rain returns on Saturday

Easter Sunday *mainly dry*

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Much cooler with isolated lingering showers. | High: 44º

Thursday: More sunshine, but still cool. | High: 50º

Friday: Clouds returning but still looking dry. | High: 48º

Saturday: Rain returns. Milder. | High: 55º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated Showers| High: 48º

