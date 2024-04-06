Watch Now
FORECAST: Drying out for most of the weekend

Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 08:54:20-04

CLEVELAND — We're clearing, drying, and thawing out this weekend, though! The final showers ended early on Saturday morning, and there will be more dry time this weekend. Clouds will decrease on Saturday and allow temps to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday will start off sunny and chilly. Temperatures will increase even more on Sunday to the mid and upper 50s. Clouds increase on Sunday. Showers look to return by Sunday night and could linger into Monday morning.

We are less than a week out from the Total Solar Eclipse. The Power of 5 Weather Team will be watching the forecast for Eclipse Day! We will give multiple updates every day. As of Saturday morning, it looks like a few showers are possible early in the day. The rain does not last all day, though. Plan for some clearing clouds during the day as we near totality (3:13-3:17 pm). As a warm front slides through, temps will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s!

What To Expect:

  • Drying Out This Weekend
  • Decreasing clouds
  • Warming up
  • Increasing clouds Sunday
  • Tracking light rain for early Monday
  • Decreasing clouds Monday afternoon
  • Much warmer next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Drying out early and thawing nicely. | High: 48º

Sunday: More sunshine, warmer. Late showers are possible.| High 54º

Eclipse Day: AM showers possible, variable clouds. Bit milder| High 64º

Tuesday: Even warmer. Rain possible.| High 69º

