CLEVELAND — Get ready for a fabulous weekend!

Light rain shut down overnight and more comfortable air is settling in.

We're in the 70s to kick off this weekend with lower humidity! It will get windy Saturday with gusts near 30 mph out of the NE. That means it will be choppy for the boaters with a high rip current risk for swimmer. Waves will be 3-5 feet - So stay out of the water Saturday until the wind settles down on Sunday.

High temperatures on Sunday are right around 80 with less wind.

Temperatures climb on Monday to near 90 before our next storm chance on Tuesday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Drier, more comfortable weekend

Breezy winds on Saturday

3-5 foot waves on Lake Erie

Heating up again early next week with a few more storms

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: Cooler, brighter, and less humid. Windy.| High: 78º

Sunday: Stays dry. Comfortable sunshine. | High: 80º

Monday: Much warmer and more humid. | High: 88º

Tuesday: Still warm with a few pm storms. | High: 86º º

