CLEVELAND — Get ready for a fabulous weekend!
Light rain shut down overnight and more comfortable air is settling in.
We're in the 70s to kick off this weekend with lower humidity! It will get windy Saturday with gusts near 30 mph out of the NE. That means it will be choppy for the boaters with a high rip current risk for swimmer. Waves will be 3-5 feet - So stay out of the water Saturday until the wind settles down on Sunday.
High temperatures on Sunday are right around 80 with less wind.
Temperatures climb on Monday to near 90 before our next storm chance on Tuesday.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Drier, more comfortable weekend
- Breezy winds on Saturday
- 3-5 foot waves on Lake Erie
- Heating up again early next week with a few more storms
DETAILED FORECAST:
Saturday: Cooler, brighter, and less humid. Windy.| High: 78º
Sunday: Stays dry. Comfortable sunshine. | High: 80º
Monday: Much warmer and more humid. | High: 88º
Tuesday: Still warm with a few pm storms. | High: 86º º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter