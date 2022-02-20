FORECAST: Drying Out & Heating Up for NBA All-Star Sunday

CLEVELAND — We are finally going to get a brief break from all of the wild weather changes that we have been dealing with.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind: Flood warnings continue from recent heavy rain and rapid snow melt around the Killbuck Creek, Uhrichsville in Tuscarawas county & around Coshocton. Remember to avoid any flooded areas!

It will be an All-Star Sunday with bright sunshine! After a frigid start, it will be breezy, dry, and temperatures are climbing into the middle and upper 40s by the afternoon!

Mostly clear, dry & breezy weather is expected for the NBA All-Star game Sunday night with temperatures near 40.

It will stay warm and dry for Presidents Day, but there are two systems of interest later this week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Frigid start to Sunday

Dry Sunday with lots of sunshine

Warmer for All-Star Sunday

Even warmer Monday & Tuesday

Widespread rain returns Tuesday

Much colder with mix possible Wednesday



DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Drying out with warmer temperatures expected. | High: 47º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Increasing Clouds. | High: 54º

Tuesday: Widespread rain. Stays mild. | High: 59º

Wednesday: Much colder with wintry mix possible. | High: 36º early, falling to 28º by 4 pm

