FORECAST: Drying Out & Heating Up for NBA All-Star Sunday

CLEVELAND — We are finally going to get a brief break from all of the wild weather changes that we have been dealing with.
However, there are a few things to keep in mind: Flood warnings continue from recent heavy rain and rapid snow melt around the Killbuck Creek, Uhrichsville in Tuscarawas county & around Coshocton. Remember to avoid any flooded areas!
It will be an All-Star Sunday with bright sunshine! After a frigid start, it will be breezy, dry, and temperatures are climbing into the middle and upper 40s by the afternoon!
Mostly clear, dry & breezy weather is expected for the NBA All-Star game Sunday night with temperatures near 40.
It will stay warm and dry for Presidents Day, but there are two systems of interest later this week.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Frigid start to Sunday
- Dry Sunday with lots of sunshine
- Warmer for All-Star Sunday
- Even warmer Monday & Tuesday
- Widespread rain returns Tuesday
- Much colder with mix possible Wednesday
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Drying out with warmer temperatures expected. | High: 47º
Monday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Increasing Clouds. | High: 54º
Tuesday: Widespread rain. Stays mild. | High: 59º
Wednesday: Much colder with wintry mix possible. | High: 36º early, falling to 28º by 4 pm
