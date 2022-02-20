Watch
FORECAST: Drying Out & Heating Up for NBA All-Star Sunday

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 7:48 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 08:06:28-05

CLEVELAND — We are finally going to get a brief break from all of the wild weather changes that we have been dealing with.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind: Flood warnings continue from recent heavy rain and rapid snow melt around the Killbuck Creek, Uhrichsville in Tuscarawas county & around Coshocton. Remember to avoid any flooded areas!

It will be an All-Star Sunday with bright sunshine! After a frigid start, it will be breezy, dry, and temperatures are climbing into the middle and upper 40s by the afternoon!

Mostly clear, dry & breezy weather is expected for the NBA All-Star game Sunday night with temperatures near 40.

It will stay warm and dry for Presidents Day, but there are two systems of interest later this week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Frigid start to Sunday
  • Dry Sunday with lots of sunshine
  • Warmer for All-Star Sunday
  • Even warmer Monday & Tuesday
  • Widespread rain returns Tuesday
  • Much colder with mix possible Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Drying out with warmer temperatures expected. | High: 47º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Increasing Clouds. | High: 54º

Tuesday: Widespread rain. Stays mild. | High: 59º

Wednesday: Much colder with wintry mix possible. | High: 36º early, falling to 28º by 4 pm

