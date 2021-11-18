FORECAST: Drying out midday as cold air settles in

CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisories: Cuyahoga, Lake and northern Ashtabule Counties
Winter Storm Watch: Geauga and Inland Ashtabula Counties.
The above watches and advisories are for tonight's lake effect. It'll start as rain but only briefly. Plan on snow. And heavy snow at times where squalls persist. That gets cranking tonight and into Friday.
Before that, it's all rain. We're soaked for the morning drive. Thankfully we're not soaked all day. We're drying out through midday with temps holding in the lower 40s. Keep the coats but get rid of the rain gear... Until Sunday.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Soaked morning commute
- Drying out midday
- Staying chilly all day
- More lake effect snow/rain Thursday night
- A chilly weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: Much colder with rain changing to mix/snow late. | High: 43º
Friday: Lake effect rain & snow. | High: 39º
Saturday: Mainly dry. Chilly. | High: 45
Sunday: PM Rain. Stays chilly | High: 49º
