FORECAST: Drying out midday as cold air settles in

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:05 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 06:05:49-05

CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisories: Cuyahoga, Lake and northern Ashtabule Counties
Winter Storm Watch: Geauga and Inland Ashtabula Counties.

The above watches and advisories are for tonight's lake effect. It'll start as rain but only briefly. Plan on snow. And heavy snow at times where squalls persist. That gets cranking tonight and into Friday.

Before that, it's all rain. We're soaked for the morning drive. Thankfully we're not soaked all day. We're drying out through midday with temps holding in the lower 40s. Keep the coats but get rid of the rain gear... Until Sunday.

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Soaked morning commute
  • Drying out midday
  • Staying chilly all day
  • More lake effect snow/rain Thursday night
  • A chilly weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Much colder with rain changing to mix/snow late. | High: 43º

Friday: Lake effect rain & snow. | High: 39º

Saturday: Mainly dry. Chilly. | High: 45

Sunday: PM Rain. Stays chilly | High: 49º

