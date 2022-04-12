FORECAST: Drying out & warming up thanks to a TON of sun

Watch
CLEVELAND — High pressure should bring us quite a bit of sunshine today. Temperatures rebound into the lower and middle 60s during the afternoon. Isolated rain showers return from the south as the stalled front moves back north as a warm front by Tuesday night.

Warmest day of the week is likely coming Wednesday as we soar into the 70s followed by a MUCH better shot at t-storms into thursday.

In fact, a few storms Wednesday could be strong to severe with a low marginal threat.

We are looking great for the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener on Friday with pleasant temps and dry weather.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Much warmer today, warmest on Wednesday
  • Storms returning Wednesday/Thursday
  • Cooler and drier for Guardians Home Opener on Friday
  • Even cooler this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Mild with isolated rain early.| High: 63º

Wednesday: Warmer with more rain & a few strong storms.| High: 72º

Thursday: Still mild with periods of rain & storms.| High: 58º

Friday: Sun & clouds with seasonable temps. | High: 60º

