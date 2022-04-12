FORECAST: Drying out & warming up thanks to a TON of sun

CLEVELAND — High pressure should bring us quite a bit of sunshine today. Temperatures rebound into the lower and middle 60s during the afternoon. Isolated rain showers return from the south as the stalled front moves back north as a warm front by Tuesday night.
Warmest day of the week is likely coming Wednesday as we soar into the 70s followed by a MUCH better shot at t-storms into thursday.
In fact, a few storms Wednesday could be strong to severe with a low marginal threat.
We are looking great for the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener on Friday with pleasant temps and dry weather.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Much warmer today, warmest on Wednesday
- Storms returning Wednesday/Thursday
- Cooler and drier for Guardians Home Opener on Friday
- Even cooler this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Mild with isolated rain early.| High: 63º
Wednesday: Warmer with more rain & a few strong storms.| High: 72º
Thursday: Still mild with periods of rain & storms.| High: 58º
Friday: Sun & clouds with seasonable temps. | High: 60º
