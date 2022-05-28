FORECAST: Drying out with cool temps for Saturday

CLEVELAND — Upper-level low pressure is moving out of northeast Ohio tonight and we are drying out!
Saturday's high temperatures remain a bit below average: between 67 and 73 degrees during the afternoon with a cloud/sun mix expected during the afternoon.
A warm front moves north thru the area Saturday night, setting the stage for much warmer weather Sunday & Monday. We're back to near 80 degrees Sunday with only a stray sprinkle in the morning, most of the day will feature dry. Great weather for outdoor activities!
Monday is warmer and muggy with highs in the middle and upper 80s and hazy sunshine all day long Memorial Day.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Isolated morning showers
- Drying out during the afternoon
- Drier, warmer for Sunday
- Closing in on 90 degrees starting Memorial Day Monday
DETAILED FORECAST:
Saturday: Showers ending early but cool air lingering.| High: 67º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Dry & warmer.| High: 82º
Memorial Day: Tons of sun, warm & great for a picnic!| High: 88º
Tuesday: Hazy, hot, humid. | High: 90º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter