FORECAST: Easy Wednesday before a warmer but much wetter & windier Thursday

CLEVELAND — Temps dropped about 10 degrees since yesterday afternoon so grab the jackets again... the good news is that the wind has backed off, too. So today may actually feel pretty nice. At least for February standards.

The warmth, the wind and the rain all come back tomorrow. Yes, we'll be in the lower 60s but winds will be gusting over 40mph so make sure you're planning ahead. We'll be wet at times also. The wettest time looks early in the day but I still can rule out passing showers through the afternoon. Make sure you're getting out the door early Thursday.

Winds relaxing by Friday as temps drop. Dropping into the 30s by Saturday with snow in the forecast! Winter isn't finished with us...

What To Expect:

Dry & comfortable Wednesday

Wet, windy & warmer Thursday

Dropping temps Friday

Light snow possible on Saturday



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Some sun but cooler. | High: 47º

Thursday: Warm & wet again with winds gusting over 40mph.| High: 62º

Friday: Cloudy & cool. | High: 46º

Saturday: Rain to snow showers. Colder. | High: 34º

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. | High: 45º

