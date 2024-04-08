FORECAST: Eclipse Day starts cloudy & rainy, but it will be drier & warmer later

CLEVELAND — We are only hours away from the Total Solar Eclipse! The Power of 5 Weather Team will be watching the changing conditions all morning. We will give multiple updates today.

We are waking up to clouds, showers and mild temperatures. This is what we expected! Rain will not last all day. It will gradually end from west to east and everyone looks dry by lunchtime. Plan for clouds to begin moving out shortly after the rain ends. We look much clearer as we near totality (3:13-3:17 pm). As a warm front slides through, temps will climb into the 60s and some spots could flirt with 70s! The farther west you live, the clearer the skies look, but we cannot rule out high clouds during totality.

After the eclipse, the next week is looking very warm, with temperatures around 70 degrees early in the week. However, it will be another active week with rounds of rain.

What To Expect:



Tracking light rain for early Monday

Decreasing clouds Monday afternoon

Temps climbing on Monday

Much warmer next week

Daily Breakdown:

Eclipse Day: AM showers possible, variable clouds. Bit milder| High 65º

Tuesday: Even warmer. Rain possible.| High 70º

Wednesday: More Rain. Touch cooler.| High 67º

Thursday: Cooler. Rain continues.| High 61º

Friday: Even cooler. Rain again.| High 55º

