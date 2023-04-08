FORECAST: Egg-cellent Easter Weekend

CLEVELAND — BRRRR! It is very cold outside this morning with temperatures hovering around freezing. Even a light wind is making it feel even colder! Later today we're even brighter and a bit warmer. The immediate lakeshore will be colder than communities inland. Plan for temps in the upper 40s there to the mid 50s farther south. We continue to gradually warm throughout the weekend. Closer to 60 degrees by Easter Sunday, but once again lakeside will be cooler.
Temps gradually continue to warm. 70s look possible next week AND we look to stay dry during that time as well!
What To Expect:
- Cold start to the weekend
- Getting slowly warmer throughout the weekend
- Cooler lakeside; warmer inland
- Near 60 and sunshine for Easter
- More warmth and dry for next week!
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Partly cloudy & bit milder. | High: 50º
Easter Sunday: Partly sunny & warmer. | High: 58º
Monday: Temps continue to warm. | High: 62º
Tuesday: Still dry, temps building. | High: 65º
