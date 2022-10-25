Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Enjoy the last day of 70s before wind, rain and chilly air return

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:58 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 05:58:39-04

CLEVELAND — Ready for one more day?! One more day of 70s?! You got it!

But only one... We're cloudier and breezier today but still very warm. Those extra clouds will lead to rain tonight and early Wednesday. Plan on a soaked Wednesday morning commute. We should dry through the afternoon but it's a gradual drying trend as winds shift and cooler air settles in.

We're barely making it back to 60º Wednesday afternoon with 50s both Thursday and Friday. We're brighter but much cooler to finish the work week.

Enjoy!

What To Expect:

  • More clouds today
  • Still warming into the 70s
  • Rain returns LATE Tuesday
  • Cooler, but more seasonal late week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: High clouds. Still warm.| High: 75º

Wednesday: Rain likely. Cooler.| High: 60º

Thursday: Drying & clearing but much cooler.| High: 52º

Friday: Bright sun. Seasonable.| High: 58º

Saturday: Still bright, still seasonable.| High: 62º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018