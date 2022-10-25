FORECAST: Enjoy the last day of 70s before wind, rain and chilly air return

CLEVELAND — Ready for one more day?! One more day of 70s?! You got it!

But only one... We're cloudier and breezier today but still very warm. Those extra clouds will lead to rain tonight and early Wednesday. Plan on a soaked Wednesday morning commute. We should dry through the afternoon but it's a gradual drying trend as winds shift and cooler air settles in.

We're barely making it back to 60º Wednesday afternoon with 50s both Thursday and Friday. We're brighter but much cooler to finish the work week.

Enjoy!

What To Expect:

More clouds today

Still warming into the 70s

Rain returns LATE Tuesday

Cooler, but more seasonal late week



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: High clouds. Still warm.| High: 75º

Wednesday: Rain likely. Cooler.| High: 60º

Thursday: Drying & clearing but much cooler.| High: 52º

Friday: Bright sun. Seasonable.| High: 58º

Saturday: Still bright, still seasonable.| High: 62º

