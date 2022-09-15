FORECAST: Enjoy today before big heat builds back into Ohio

CLEVELAND — Thursday stays a bit below average for high temperatures as a northeast breeze keeps our highs in the lower and middle 70s thru the day. Sunshine will be the rule, but that slight gray hue to the sky is high altitude smoke blowing in from western wild fires. Don't worry. It wont affect your breathing. The smoke is traveling at about 30,000 feet up.

Friday and Saturday should see highs return to Summer-like levels in the lower and middle 80s. Browns Sunday looks warm & dry with highs in the middle 80s!

What To Expect:

Patchy fog by sunrise

70s & sunshine for Thursday

Gradually warming into the weekend

Summer-like heat for Browns Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mainly Sunny. | High: 73º

Friday: Still dry. Warming up.| High: 80º

Saturday: More sunshine.| High: 84º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix, warmer.| High: 85º

