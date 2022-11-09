Watch Now
FORECAST: Enjoy today & tomorrow before the weather takes a turn

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:32 AM, Nov 09, 2022
CLEVELAND — Temperatures will begin to warm again for just a couple of days. Wednesday sees highs in the middle and upper 60s. Thursday gets us closer to 70 degrees. Dry weather will be the rule for the next two days. So get those final outdoor chores done while you enjoy the sunshine.

A strong cold front arrives on Friday which will begin a big pattern change! Grab the umbrellas as scattered rain showers from former Hurricane Nicole will slide in from the south during the day. high temperatures will still reach into the lower and middle 60s.

Much colder air returns this weekend and into next week, with our first highs in the 30s of the season by Sunday! A few isolated snow flakes are possible Sunday as well. Here it comes!

What To Expect:

  • 60s Wednesday with sunshine
  • Near 70 Thursday
  • Scattered showers Friday
  • Pattern flip this weekend - Hello cold!
  • Winter Coats Needed Saturday and beyond
  • Isolated snow flakes on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Warmer. Dry.| High: 68º

Thursday: Enjoy the warmth!| High: 70º

Friday: Falling Temps. Scat'd showers.| High: 58º

Saturday: Much colder. Windy.| High: 45º

Sunday: Lake effect rain/wet snow.| High: 39º

