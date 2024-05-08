FORECAST: Enjoy today's sun... Wind, rain and chilly temps settling in for DAYS

CLEVELAND — Get outside today and enjoy the sun! We're warm, breezy and bright with high temps pushing near 80º. This won't last.

Rain returning Thursday morning along with a few rumbles of thunder. More widespread and heavier rain likely through the afternoon as cooler air settles in. We're in the 60s Thursday, 60s Friday, Saturday AND Sunday. With rain.

No washouts but we'll be tracking at least SOME light rain Friday through the weekend. Stay tuned for timing info. This is especially important for Moms on Sunday...

What To Expect:



Bright & breezy today

Thunderstorms return Thursday

Wet, cooler weekend ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Warm & breezy with storms holding off until overnight. | High: 78º

Thursday: Scattered storms. | High: 62º

Friday: Few showers. Much cooler | High: 58º

Saturday: More showers. Cool. | High: 59º

Mother's Day: More showers. Still cool. | High: 60º

