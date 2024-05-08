FORECAST: Enjoy today's sun... Wind, rain and chilly temps settling in for DAYS

CLEVELAND — Get outside today and enjoy the sun! We're warm, breezy and bright with high temps pushing near 80º. This won't last.
Rain returning Thursday morning along with a few rumbles of thunder. More widespread and heavier rain likely through the afternoon as cooler air settles in. We're in the 60s Thursday, 60s Friday, Saturday AND Sunday. With rain.
No washouts but we'll be tracking at least SOME light rain Friday through the weekend. Stay tuned for timing info. This is especially important for Moms on Sunday...
What To Expect:
- Bright & breezy today
- Thunderstorms return Thursday
- Wet, cooler weekend ahead
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Warm & breezy with storms holding off until overnight. | High: 78º
Thursday: Scattered storms. | High: 62º
Friday: Few showers. Much cooler | High: 58º
Saturday: More showers. Cool. | High: 59º
Mother's Day: More showers. Still cool. | High: 60º
