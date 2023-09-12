Watch Now
FORECAST: Even cooler air ahead sparking thunderstorms today

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:57 AM, Sep 12, 2023
CLEVELAND — Scattered rain and a few embedded thunderstorms expected. At times it'll be heavy rain but damage not likely. Flooding not likely either. We should have breaks in between the waves of rain.
Cooler air rushing in on the backside of Tuesday's rain will really dominate. We won't make it out of the 60s with thick clouds and light rain showers Wednesday. Sunshine and a gradual warming trend likely as we head toward the end of the week.

What To Expect:

  • Scattered t-showers Tuesday
  • Much cooler midweek
  • Nice late week rebound

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 71º

Wednesday: Light rain showers. | High: 65º

Thursday: Drier, but stays cool. | High: 66º

Friday: Sunny & nice. | High: 69º

