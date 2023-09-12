FORECAST: Even cooler air ahead sparking thunderstorms today

CLEVELAND — Scattered rain and a few embedded thunderstorms expected. At times it'll be heavy rain but damage not likely. Flooding not likely either. We should have breaks in between the waves of rain.
Cooler air rushing in on the backside of Tuesday's rain will really dominate. We won't make it out of the 60s with thick clouds and light rain showers Wednesday. Sunshine and a gradual warming trend likely as we head toward the end of the week.
What To Expect:
- Scattered t-showers Tuesday
- Much cooler midweek
- Nice late week rebound
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 71º
Wednesday: Light rain showers. | High: 65º
Thursday: Drier, but stays cool. | High: 66º
Friday: Sunny & nice. | High: 69º
