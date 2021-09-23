FORECAST: Fall chill is settling in today

CLEVELAND — Fall is here! Well, unseasonable cool fall air is here... and only for a day. We're stuck in the 40s/50s all day. We're also dodging random light showers getting blown around by 20-30mph gusts. Grab the fall jackets and keep them around.
We won't need the jackets tomorrow afternoon though. After a morning in the 40s, sunshine is helping us rebound back to ALMOST 70º. Enjoy it. Rain returning Saturday will drop temps back a few degrees.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Random light showers today
- Staying cool all day
- Jackets!
- Temps below normal through the weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: A few lingering showers, chilly, windy. | High: 54º
Friday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 69º
Saturday: Scattered showers. Mild. | High: 66º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild and dry for Browns 1 pm kickoff. | High: 69º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter