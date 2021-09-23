FORECAST: Fall chill is settling in today

CLEVELAND — Fall is here! Well, unseasonable cool fall air is here... and only for a day. We're stuck in the 40s/50s all day. We're also dodging random light showers getting blown around by 20-30mph gusts. Grab the fall jackets and keep them around.

We won't need the jackets tomorrow afternoon though. After a morning in the 40s, sunshine is helping us rebound back to ALMOST 70º. Enjoy it. Rain returning Saturday will drop temps back a few degrees.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Random light showers today

Staying cool all day

Jackets!

Temps below normal through the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: A few lingering showers, chilly, windy. | High: 54º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 69º

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mild. | High: 66º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild and dry for Browns 1 pm kickoff. | High: 69º

