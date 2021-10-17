FORECAST: Fall is back with lake effect showers

CLEVELAND — A cooler weekend continues! We are waking up to spotty lake effect rain showers and temperatures in the 40s for just about everyone!

We should rebound to around 60 degrees Sunday afternoon after a chilly start in the 40s.

A few more lake effect rain showers are expected Sunday evening, but most of the Browns game should be dry!

The coming work week will feature yo-yo temperatures! We will briefly be mild with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front will move through late in the week - causing temperatures to plummet by next weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINE

Chilly start to Sunday

Cool for Browns Sunday with only a slim shot at rain

Few more rain showers Sunday evening

Warming up again next week...briefly!

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy and drying out. Feeling like fall for the Browns game. High: 60º

Monday: Drying out and still cool. High: 62º

Tuesday: Lovely and milder. High: 70º

Wednesday: Stays dry and warmer. High: 71º

