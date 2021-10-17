FORECAST: Fall is back with lake effect showers

CLEVELAND — A cooler weekend continues! We are waking up to spotty lake effect rain showers and temperatures in the 40s for just about everyone!
We should rebound to around 60 degrees Sunday afternoon after a chilly start in the 40s.
A few more lake effect rain showers are expected Sunday evening, but most of the Browns game should be dry!
The coming work week will feature yo-yo temperatures! We will briefly be mild with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front will move through late in the week - causing temperatures to plummet by next weekend!
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Chilly start to Sunday
- Cool for Browns Sunday with only a slim shot at rain
- Few more rain showers Sunday evening
- Warming up again next week...briefly!
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy and drying out. Feeling like fall for the Browns game. High: 60º
Monday: Drying out and still cool. High: 62º
Tuesday: Lovely and milder. High: 70º
Wednesday: Stays dry and warmer. High: 71º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter