FORECAST: Fall kicking off with "fall"ing temps

CLEVELAND — The front has rolled through... Behind the front, much cooler air begins to spill in with morning lows dropping down into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Fall begins on Thursday at 9:04pm....and right on cue, Fall weather arrives! Temperatures on Thursday will struggle into the lower 60s. Expect a brief morning rain shower with some blustery sunshine for the afternoon. Dress for football Thursday evening for the big Browns/Steelers Match-up! Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Friday and Saturday's highs are stuck in the 60s as well. Friday should be dry. Saturday may bring an isolated light rain shower.

What To Expect:

Much cooler on Thursday

Fall begins 9:04pm Thursday

Cooler 50s for the Browns Game Thursday!

Temperatures in the 60's Friday and Saturday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Turning windy & cooler. First Day of Fall! Few light showers. 50s for Browns Game.| High: 59º

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Cool!| High: 60º

Saturday: Mainly dry. Still cool.| High: 67º

Sunday: Few t'showers possible.| High: 69º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: