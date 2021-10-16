FORECAST: Fall Returns

CLEVELAND — A cooler weekend ahead!

Grab the rain gear and the Fall coats for Saturday and Saturday night. Rain during the morning hours will give way to widely scattered lake-effect thundershowers during the afternoon and evening. Any thundershower could surprise you with some small ice pellets as well as very chilly air slides over the region just above the surface. Temperatures wont get out of the 50s during the day.

Widely scattered showers continue Saturday night into early Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the 40s.

We will see book-end rain chances on Sunday with lake effect showers in the morning and one final push of showers Sunday night. High temperatures will struggle up to near 60 degrees by the start of the Browns Game .

FORECAST HEADLINE

Scattered strong storms tonight

Soaking rain Saturday morning

A few thundershowers Saturday PM

Drier and cooler for Browns Sunday

Taste of fall this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Rainy & windy with falling temperatures. Wind gusts to 35 mph. High: 59º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and drying out. Feeling like fall for the Browns game. High: 60º

Monday: Drying out and cool. High: 64º

