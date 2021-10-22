FORECAST: Fall taking over bringing chilly temps and tons of clouds

CLEVELAND — The fall chill is settling in after a n ACTIVE Thursday. Plan on clouds, temps near 50 all day and random light showers. We'll drop into the 40s this evening and overnight but most of us stay warm enough to avoid frost. Might be a different story Saturday night. Clouds breaking briefly could let some of us, inland off of Lake Erie and away from cities, drop into the 30s. May want to watch delicate plants closely.

By Sunday afternoon steady rain returns and rolls into the next work week.

Friday: A few lingering showers and cooling temps. | High: 50º

Saturday: More showers and chilly. | High: 53º

Sunday: A few showers, still chilly. | High: 56º

Monday: Scattered rain likely and still chilly. | High: 58º

