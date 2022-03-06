FORECAST: Falling Temps and More Rain Ahead

CLEVELAND — WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 7am - 4pm Sunday for all of NE Ohio except Tuscarawas, Carroll & Coshocton counties (in effect from 10am - 7pm). Wind gusts from 40-50 mph are possible Sunday which could cause a few power outages and knock down some tree limbs. Winds will be picking up throughout the morning and early afternoon. Winds will quickly decrease by tonight.

It is also a mild start to Sunday and we will see a few hours with temperatures on the warm side: in the middle and upper 60s. However, cold air is headed our way and temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon and evening from north to south. Additionally, another round of rain is likely Sunday night and Monday morning. This rain will be heavy at times and flooding is possible. Rain will change to snow by Monday afternoon.

FORECAST HEADLINES

High winds likely on Sunday

Gusts between 40 & 50 mph

Falling temperatures Sunday

Much colder Monday and Tuesday

Rain to light snow late Monday

Few snow showers linger early Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Rain likely with an occasional rumble of thunder. Windy & warm. | High: 67º

Monday: Rain transitioning to snow late. Colder| High: 43º

Tuesday: Lingering snow showers. Colder | High: 35º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with temperatures near normal. | High: 43º

