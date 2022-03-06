FORECAST: Falling Temps and More Rain Ahead

CLEVELAND — WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 7am - 4pm Sunday for all of NE Ohio except Tuscarawas, Carroll & Coshocton counties (in effect from 10am - 7pm). Wind gusts from 40-50 mph are possible Sunday which could cause a few power outages and knock down some tree limbs. Winds will be picking up throughout the morning and early afternoon. Winds will quickly decrease by tonight.
It is also a mild start to Sunday and we will see a few hours with temperatures on the warm side: in the middle and upper 60s. However, cold air is headed our way and temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon and evening from north to south. Additionally, another round of rain is likely Sunday night and Monday morning. This rain will be heavy at times and flooding is possible. Rain will change to snow by Monday afternoon.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- High winds likely on Sunday
- Gusts between 40 & 50 mph
- Falling temperatures Sunday
- Much colder Monday and Tuesday
- Rain to light snow late Monday
- Few snow showers linger early Tuesday
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Rain likely with an occasional rumble of thunder. Windy & warm. | High: 67º
Monday: Rain transitioning to snow late. Colder| High: 43º
Tuesday: Lingering snow showers. Colder | High: 35º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with temperatures near normal. | High: 43º
