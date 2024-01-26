FORECAST: Falling temps as fog settles back in

CLEVELAND — Getting back to the chill after a wild night of rain, wind and soaring temps. We're starting our Friday with gusts over 30mph, temps near 60º and fog fading quickly. That won't last. The winds shift this by midday as the chill comes back QUICKLY.

We're back to near 40º by noon with some spots dipping into the 30s before sunset. We'll also notice fog rolling back in off of the lake. Grab the jackets and get ready for a chilly afternoon.

We're back to more seasonable temps this weekend with another round of wet weather late on Saturday and into Sunday. I expect rain to start Saturday evening and gradually mix with and change over to some scattered snow during the day on Sunday. Saturday's highs will climb up to near 40 degrees. Sunday temperatures stay in the 30s.

What To Expect:



Temps diving today

Fog returning

Rain late Saturday

Rain to light snow on Sunday

Daily Breakdown

Friday: Cloudy skies. Breezy. Falling temperatures.| High: 48º

Saturday: Rain returning late. | High: 41º

Sunday: Rain changing to snow. | High: 37º

Monday: Colder temps. Mostly cloudy. | High: 34º

Tuesday: Wintry mix possible. | High: 36º

