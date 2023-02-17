FORECAST: February feeling a lot more like February today

CLEVELAND — February is back! Temps today have already dropped top below freezing... we were at 60 at midnight, freezing at sunrise and we won't stop cooling until we dip into the teens tonight! That means plan on 20s this afternoon with wind chills in the teens. That cold air rushing over Lake Erie is also fueling lake effect snow. Roads could get slick in squalls but total accumulations should stay under 2" with most only seeing a dusting.

The cold and the wind is the widespread impact...

Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Cold & windy today

Lake effect snow

Bright & breezy Saturday

Much



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Temps crash! Few snow showers | High: 25º

Saturday: More sunshine. Not as cold. | High: 45º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 51º

Monday: More clouds. PM showers. Mild. | High: 44º

Tuesday: Few showers. Mild. | High: 43º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: