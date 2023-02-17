Watch Now
FORECAST: February feeling a lot more like February today

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:49 AM, Feb 17, 2023
CLEVELAND — February is back! Temps today have already dropped top below freezing... we were at 60 at midnight, freezing at sunrise and we won't stop cooling until we dip into the teens tonight! That means plan on 20s this afternoon with wind chills in the teens. That cold air rushing over Lake Erie is also fueling lake effect snow. Roads could get slick in squalls but total accumulations should stay under 2" with most only seeing a dusting.

The cold and the wind is the widespread impact...

What To Expect:

  • Cold & windy today
  • Lake effect snow
  • Bright & breezy Saturday
  • Much

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Temps crash! Few snow showers | High: 25º

Saturday: More sunshine. Not as cold. | High: 45º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 51º

Monday: More clouds. PM showers. Mild. | High: 44º

Tuesday: Few showers. Mild. | High: 43º

