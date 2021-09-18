FORECAST: Feeling great for the last weekend of summer

CLEVELAND — Weak cold front is pushing through today but won't bring any huge weather changes. Plan on an isolated shower or two through the day but still a ton of dry time. Temps getting back to near 80 north today with low to middle 80s likely farther south. Scattered clouds are hanging around today but by Sunday, sun comes back. Should be INCREDIBLE for the Browns game with a light NE breeze and temps near 80.

Storm chances will increase by early next week. Fall begins on Wednesday afternoon. That is very timely because much cooler temperatures move into NE Ohio right around that exact time!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Isolated rain chances today

Looking GREAT for the Browns Sunday

More storms next week

Much cooler air ahead

Fall begins at 3:21 pm Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny with an isolated t-shower. | High: 78º

Sunday: More sunshine and mild temps. | High: 79º

Monday: Warmer with a few storms. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Spotty storms. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Scattered storms with falling temperatures. | High: 67º

