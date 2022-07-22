CLEVELAND — Temps hanging out near 90 again this afternoon. Plan on extra steaminess, too. We're getting more and more humid through the weekend. That also means more storms... Potentially strong storms Saturday midday and again Sunday.
What To Expect:
- Heat hangs on this weekend
- A few storms Saturday
- Better storm chances Sunday
- Some Sunday storms could be severe
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Tons of sun and heat. | High: 88º
Saturday: A few storms. | High: 90º
Sunday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Hot & humid with scattered late day storms. | High: 91º
Monday: Lingering storms. Not as hot. | High: 82º
