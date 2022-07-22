CLEVELAND — Temps hanging out near 90 again this afternoon. Plan on extra steaminess, too. We're getting more and more humid through the weekend. That also means more storms... Potentially strong storms Saturday midday and again Sunday.

What To Expect:

Heat hangs on this weekend

A few storms Saturday

Better storm chances Sunday

Some Sunday storms could be severe

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Tons of sun and heat. | High: 88º

Saturday: A few storms. | High: 90º

Sunday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Hot & humid with scattered late day storms. | High: 91º

Monday: Lingering storms. Not as hot. | High: 82º

