FORECAST: Feeling Like Fall Again Today With Decreasing Clouds

CLEVELAND — It's feeling a lot more like fall today across NE Ohio thanks to a cold front that has pushed through.

We didn't get much rain from the front but it will keep temperatures about 15 degrees cooler near 70 for Cleveland today.

We are near 70 each afternoon starting today through the weekend a lot of dry weather expected.

Next chance for rain returns late Saturday into Sunday. Enjoy the beautiful weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Clearing this afternoon and evening

Feeling more like fall today

Temperatures near 70 north, low to mid 70s south

Cooler, drier the rest of the week

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds. Cooler. | High: 69º

Wednesday: Nice fall day. | High: 71º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 68º

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 68º

Saturday: Few more clouds & a bit warmer with a chance for showers late. | High: 72º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: