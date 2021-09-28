FORECAST: Feeling Like Fall Again Today With Decreasing Clouds

CLEVELAND — It's feeling a lot more like fall today across NE Ohio thanks to a cold front that has pushed through.
We didn't get much rain from the front but it will keep temperatures about 15 degrees cooler near 70 for Cleveland today.
We are near 70 each afternoon starting today through the weekend a lot of dry weather expected.
Next chance for rain returns late Saturday into Sunday. Enjoy the beautiful weather!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Clearing this afternoon and evening
- Feeling more like fall today
- Temperatures near 70 north, low to mid 70s south
- Cooler, drier the rest of the week
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Decreasing clouds. Cooler. | High: 69º
Wednesday: Nice fall day. | High: 71º
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 68º
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 68º
Saturday: Few more clouds & a bit warmer with a chance for showers late. | High: 72º
