FORECAST: Feeling like January

CLEVELAND — Low pressure moved across Ohio overnight and brought a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow into the region. Most of us are waking up to a dusting of snow to about 1". Icy, slicky and slushy patches will be possible early on Saturday. Be careful on the roads! Conditions will be improving shortly after sunrise. We are already drying out. With the exception of a few flurries, the rest of the day looks much drier with even decreasing clouds! However, it will be cold & breezy, with highs in the 30s. It will feel more like January than the end of March! Temps moderate slightly on Sunday, but we remain below average until Monday. That's when temps soar into the 60s! Rain will return to the area by Tuesday and Wednesday.

What To Expect:



Watch for slick roads early Saturday AM

Clearing out Saturday afternoon

Cold highs in the 30s

Cool, sunshine Sunday

Big warm-up early next week



Saturday: Mix ending early. Clearing & cold. Blustery. | High: 37º

Sunday: More sunshine, still chilly though. | High: 43º

Monday: Much warmer. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Rain likely. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Best chance early for rain. Bit cooler. | High: 48º

