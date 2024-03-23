FORECAST: Feeling like January

CLEVELAND — Low pressure moved across Ohio overnight and brought a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow into the region. Most of us are waking up to a dusting of snow to about 1". Icy, slicky and slushy patches will be possible early on Saturday. Be careful on the roads! Conditions will be improving shortly after sunrise. We are already drying out. With the exception of a few flurries, the rest of the day looks much drier with even decreasing clouds! However, it will be cold & breezy, with highs in the 30s. It will feel more like January than the end of March! Temps moderate slightly on Sunday, but we remain below average until Monday. That's when temps soar into the 60s! Rain will return to the area by Tuesday and Wednesday.
What To Expect:
- Watch for slick roads early Saturday AM
- Clearing out Saturday afternoon
- Cold highs in the 30s
- Cool, sunshine Sunday
- Big warm-up early next week
Saturday: Mix ending early. Clearing & cold. Blustery. | High: 37º
Sunday: More sunshine, still chilly though. | High: 43º
Monday: Much warmer. | High: 65º
Tuesday: Rain likely. | High: 57º
Wednesday: Best chance early for rain. Bit cooler. | High: 48º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter