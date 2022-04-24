FORECAST: Feeling like summer....for now!

CLEVELAND — Talk about a perfect start to the weekend! Our official afternoon high was 84° on Saturday! Expect the same on Sunday, except for some more wind and more clouds throughout the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s are likley in the afternoon with wind gusts close to 30mph at times.
A big pattern change is on the way next week with more rain/storms on Monday. Some storms could become strong to severe Monday afternoon and evening. Storms will be followed by a big drop in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth while you can!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Warming weekend
- Breezy Sunday
- Increasing clouds on Sunday
- Mainly Dry on Sunday
- Storms likely on Monday
- Temps crash next week
- Wet snow possible Tuesday night and early Wednesday
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Windy & warm. Mainly dry. |High: 84º
Monday: Rain increases with scattered thundershowers. Some could be strong. Falling temps.| High: 68º
Tuesday: Few showers. Falling temps| High: 49º
Wednesday: Couple flakes early. Much colder.| High: 42º
Thursday: Stays chilly.| High: 48º
