FORECAST: Feeling like summer....for now!

CLEVELAND — Talk about a perfect start to the weekend! Our official afternoon high was 84° on Saturday! Expect the same on Sunday, except for some more wind and more clouds throughout the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s are likley in the afternoon with wind gusts close to 30mph at times.

A big pattern change is on the way next week with more rain/storms on Monday. Some storms could become strong to severe Monday afternoon and evening. Storms will be followed by a big drop in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth while you can!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Warming weekend

Breezy Sunday

Increasing clouds on Sunday

Mainly Dry on Sunday

Storms likely on Monday

Temps crash next week

Wet snow possible Tuesday night and early Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Windy & warm. Mainly dry. |High: 84º

Monday: Rain increases with scattered thundershowers. Some could be strong. Falling temps.| High: 68º

Tuesday: Few showers. Falling temps| High: 49º

Wednesday: Couple flakes early. Much colder.| High: 42º

Thursday: Stays chilly.| High: 48º

