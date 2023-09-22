FORECAST: Feeling like summer...for the last full day of summer!

CLEVELAND — Summer has one more day. Friday will feel like Summer as well with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees with many folks in the mid to upper 70s. Dry all day long. The weather looks mild for highs school football Friday night with temperatures falling slowly thru the 60s during the evening hours. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday evening, with most of the clouds showing up in our far eastern communities.

Remember, fall officially begins this weekend at 2:50 am on Saturday! It will stay seasonally warm... highs in the middle 70s, lows in the 50s Saturday. A tropical system sliding onshore in North Carolina Saturday will spread clouds into the area on Saturday and, perhaps, an isolated rain shower in our southern & eastern counties. Most of us will stay dry all weekend.

The Browns forecast is looking solid, too! Highs in the low to mid 70s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

What To Expect:

Sun & clouds Friday

Warm highs in the upper 70s Friday

Dry & warm for High School Football

Fall starts on Saturday

More clouds Saturday

Dry & mild for Browns Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: More sunshine. | High: 78º

Saturday: More clouds. | High: 74º

Sunday: Cloudy with a slim rain chance. | High: 72º

Monday: Stays dry. | High: 73º

