FORECAST: Feeling More Like Fall Again Today

CLEVELAND — Weak cold front is pushing across the area this morning.
I can't rule out an isolated shower for the morning rush. But, any shower should be brief and early with increasing sunshine for the rest of the day. Cooler air settles in for the day with highs in the 60s and 70s. We're near 70 each afternoon starting today through the weekend.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Isolated shower this morning
- Feeling more like fall today
- Clearing this afternoon
- Cooler, drier the rest of the week
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Stray morning shower. | High: 69º
Wednesday: Nice fall day. | High: 71º
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 68º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter