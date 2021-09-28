FORECAST: Feeling More Like Fall Again Today

CLEVELAND — Weak cold front is pushing across the area this morning.

I can't rule out an isolated shower for the morning rush. But, any shower should be brief and early with increasing sunshine for the rest of the day. Cooler air settles in for the day with highs in the 60s and 70s. We're near 70 each afternoon starting today through the weekend.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Isolated shower this morning

Feeling more like fall today

Clearing this afternoon

Cooler, drier the rest of the week

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Stray morning shower. | High: 69º

Wednesday: Nice fall day. | High: 71º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 68º

