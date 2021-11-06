FORECAST: Feeling The Chill Tonight But Warmer Weather Around The Corner

CLEVELAND — Don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed tonight as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am Sunday!

It will be another chilly night with temperatures dipping to the 20s and 30s once again under a mostly clear sky.

We rebound nicely though the next few days with temperatures soaring to 60 Sunday and middle 60s Monday.

Rain chance will be limited much of the week with a shot for a few showers late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stronger storm system should roll in by next Friday and Saturday bringing a much better chance at rain and colder air.

Enjoy the bright sunshine Sunday!

FORECAST HEADLINE

Warmer Sunday afternoon (60s)

Looking even warmer by Monday!

Rain holds off until mid-week

DETAILED FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. | Low: 33º

Sunday: Even warmer with lots of sun. | High: 60º

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild.| High: 66º

Tuesday: Stray showers possible late. | High: 62º

Wednesday: Few more showers. | High: 59º

