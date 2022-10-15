FORECAST: Few Early Showers

CLEVELAND — After a few early showers, your Saturday will be dry. Skies will begin to see more sunshine across the region by the mid to late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average today.

Guardians game will be cool and quiet, so grab that jacket, with game time temps around 50, and we fall back into the lower 40s towards midnight.

Coldest air of the season arrives on Monday, along with our first shot at seeing flakes! We will begin to moderate as we end the work week, as highs top off in the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

What To Expect:

Couple showers early

Cool lingers this weekend

Cold next week!

Flakes mixed with rain too!



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Few showers early, not as cool.| High: 57º

Saturday Night: Quiet and Cold.| Low: 39º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Stray Shower. Touch Warmer| High: 63º

Monday: Scattered lake effect rain showers. Windy. Even colder.| High: 48º

Tuesday: Scattered lake effect rain (Wet snow flakes). Windy!| High: 45º

Wednesday: Scattered lake effect rain/snow. Still cold.| High: 46º

Thursday: Drying out. Not as chilly.| High: 50º

