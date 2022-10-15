Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Few Early Showers

Few early showers across NE Ohio giving way to more sunshine and mild conditions
Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
tonight
Posted at 6:46 AM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 07:13:07-04

CLEVELAND — After a few early showers, your Saturday will be dry. Skies will begin to see more sunshine across the region by the mid to late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average today.

Guardians game will be cool and quiet, so grab that jacket, with game time temps around 50, and we fall back into the lower 40s towards midnight.

Coldest air of the season arrives on Monday, along with our first shot at seeing flakes! We will begin to moderate as we end the work week, as highs top off in the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

What To Expect:

  • Couple showers early
  • Cool lingers this weekend
  • Cold next week!
  • Flakes mixed with rain too!

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Few showers early, not as cool.| High: 57º

Saturday Night: Quiet and Cold.| Low: 39º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Stray Shower. Touch Warmer| High: 63º

Monday: Scattered lake effect rain showers. Windy. Even colder.| High: 48º

Tuesday: Scattered lake effect rain (Wet snow flakes). Windy!| High: 45º

Wednesday: Scattered lake effect rain/snow. Still cold.| High: 46º

Thursday: Drying out. Not as chilly.| High: 50º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018