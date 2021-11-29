FORECAST: Few Lake Effect Snow Showers Linger, Staying Cold

CLEVELAND — WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in place for Cuyahoga and Geauga counties until 7 am. Watch for a few slick spots on roads and reduced visibility in heavier bursts of snow.

Few lake effect snow showers will stick around east this morning before shutting down this afternoon. It will be chill all day with temperatures hovering in the 30s.

Tonight, an Alberta Clippers moves in and brings more widespread light snow. An additional trace to an inch of accumulation is expect for most spots.

Snow should end early Tuesday before we warm up midweek and bring back more rain.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Few lake effect showers this morning

Chilly all day in the 30s

Widespread light snow tonight through early Tuesday

Warmer midweek with rain returning

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Chilly with a few lake effect snow showers. | High: 37º

Tuesday: Snow ending early. | High: 42º

Wednesday: A bit warmer with spotty rain. | High: 46º

Thursday: Even warmer with a few rain showers. | High: 51º

