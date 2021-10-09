FORECAST: Few Weekend Showers

CLEVELAND — On Saturday, a few lingering showers will be possible especially in our eastern communities during the morning hours. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry.
Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend. A stray morning shower is possible on Sunday. If rain falls, it should be brief! The rest of Sunday looks dry with highs approaching 80 degrees.
By Monday, we will see low 80s working in for most of the area.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Lingering showers/storms Saturday morning
- Isolated storm Saturday afternoon
- Heavy rain, lightning and thunder are possible with any storm
- Temperatures stay above normal through the weekend
- Stray shower on Sunday morning
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: Few lingering showers/storms; especially to east. High: 76º
Sunday: Sunny and summer-like! High: 79º
Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 82º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 75º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter