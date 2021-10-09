Watch
FORECAST: Few Weekend Showers

Cleveland Weather from News 5
Posted at 8:15 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 08:15:14-04

CLEVELAND — On Saturday, a few lingering showers will be possible especially in our eastern communities during the morning hours. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend. A stray morning shower is possible on Sunday. If rain falls, it should be brief! The rest of Sunday looks dry with highs approaching 80 degrees.

By Monday, we will see low 80s working in for most of the area.

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Lingering showers/storms Saturday morning
  • Isolated storm Saturday afternoon
  • Heavy rain, lightning and thunder are possible with any storm
  • Temperatures stay above normal through the weekend
  • Stray shower on Sunday morning

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Few lingering showers/storms; especially to east. High: 76º

Sunday: Sunny and summer-like! High: 79º

Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 82º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 75º

