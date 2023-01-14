FORECAST: Final flakes and Frigid Temps

CLEVELAND — Snow showers will taper off on Saturday with plenty of clouds and a slight breeze. It will be quieter on Saturday, but cold! Highs will likely stay below freezing all day long. Temperatures will fall Saturday night into the low 20s, with some upper Teens possible! After a chilly start to Sunday, temps will build to the low 40s and stays dry. Some sunshine is possible this weekend!

Next week looks pretty mild with many days in the 40s and 50s - but it will be rainy too. Plan for on and off rain for most of next week.

What To Expect:

Snow Tapering Off

Quiet & chilly weekend

Mild again next week

Off and on rain

Yo-Yo Temps



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Cold but dry with a gradual clearing. | High: 30º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Not as Cold. | High: 39º

Monday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with rain possible late.| High: 43º

Tuesday: Scattered rain likely. | High: 50º

Wednesday: Few Showers. Chilly.| High: 42º

Thursday: Rain to Snow Showers. Chilly.| High: 49º

Friday: Scattered Snow Showers. Blustery.| High: 32º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: