FORECAST: Final flakes and Frigid Temps

CLEVELAND — Snow showers will taper off on Saturday with plenty of clouds and a slight breeze. It will be quieter on Saturday, but cold! Highs will likely stay below freezing all day long. Temperatures will fall Saturday night into the low 20s, with some upper Teens possible! After a chilly start to Sunday, temps will build to the low 40s and stays dry. Some sunshine is possible this weekend!
Next week looks pretty mild with many days in the 40s and 50s - but it will be rainy too. Plan for on and off rain for most of next week.
What To Expect:
- Snow Tapering Off
- Quiet & chilly weekend
- Mild again next week
- Off and on rain
- Yo-Yo Temps
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Cold but dry with a gradual clearing. | High: 30º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Not as Cold. | High: 39º
Monday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with rain possible late.| High: 43º
Tuesday: Scattered rain likely. | High: 50º
Wednesday: Few Showers. Chilly.| High: 42º
Thursday: Rain to Snow Showers. Chilly.| High: 49º
Friday: Scattered Snow Showers. Blustery.| High: 32º
