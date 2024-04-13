FORECAST: Finally Drier for Saturday

CLEVELAND — The rain has finally come to an end! It is a bright and breezy start to the weekend. Thankfully, the rain has moved out, and the winds are decreasing as well. Friday evening featured wind gusts over 50 mph! While it will be breezy today, wind gusts will be lower. Plan for 25-35 mph wind gusts out of the west. Winds will continue to decrease by this evening. Temperatures look to rebound slightly, with highs in the 50s on Saturday, but with the breezy winds, it will likely feel colder. It will stay mainly cloud-free and dry all day!

It will get even warmer on Sunday, but a few more showers and storms will be possible. This is especially true by the late afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong or severe. Next week is looking even warmer, with temperatures in the 70s returning...and you guessed it...more April Showers!

What To Expect:

Finally drier!

Brighter & breezy for Saturday

Warming weekend

PM storms on Sunday

Could be strong or severe

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Sunshine returns! Breezy. | High: 54º

Sunday: PM t-showers, warmer. | High: 69º

Monday: Staying warm. Looks dry.| High: 65º

Tuesday: Even warmer. More rain. | High: 70º

