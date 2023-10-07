FORECAST: Finally feeling like fall!

CLEVELAND — Plan for on and off showers this weekend. The rain chance looks to increase Saturday afternoon and evening with scattered t-showers. Lake effect showers will continue through the weekend. Plus, it will be much cooler! Highs will only top off in the low to mid 50s this weekend. Yikes! It will also become very blustery, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times.

Mornings could dip into the 30s away from the lake Saturday night and early next week.

What To Expect:

Lake effect showers for days

Much cooler air settling in

Blustery weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Scattered rain and much cooler. Breezy. | High: 55º

Sunday: Lake effect showers and chilly. | High: 53º

Monday: Isolated showers. Below average.| High: 54º

Tuesday: Drying out. Still cool.| High: 56º

Wednesday: Isolated showers late. Warmer.| High: 64º

Thursday: Rain showers. Touch warmer.| High: 69º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter