FORECAST: Finishing out summer with late summer heat

CLEVELAND — A warmer weather pattern arrives beginning Wednesday with highs in the middle and upper 70s. I expect abundant sunshine thru the day.
We're in the middle 70s this Wednesday with highs near 80º after that!
What To Expect:
- Warming up midweek
- "Normal" temps late week
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Looking good and warming. | High: 77º
Thursday: Even warmer. | High: 79º
Friday: More sunshine. | High: 80º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 78º
Sunday: Cloudy with a slim rain chance. | High: 75º
