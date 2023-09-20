FORECAST: Finishing out summer with late summer heat

CLEVELAND — A warmer weather pattern arrives beginning Wednesday with highs in the middle and upper 70s. I expect abundant sunshine thru the day.

We're in the middle 70s this Wednesday with highs near 80º after that!

What To Expect:



Warming up midweek

"Normal" temps late week

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Looking good and warming. | High: 77º

Thursday: Even warmer. | High: 79º

Friday: More sunshine. | High: 80º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 78º

Sunday: Cloudy with a slim rain chance. | High: 75º

