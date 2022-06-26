CLEVELAND — The heat is back and we'll add more humidity to that today!

It's was a beautiful start to the weekend but changes are coming. Temps have soared to near 90 for many spots Saturday. But a cold front is set to bring storms Sunday.

A few showers are possible tonight into Sunday morning. But a better chance for showers and storms arrives Sunday PM ahead of a cold front. There's still a low Category 1 Marginal Risk a few storms could be strong to marginally severe, mainly between 1 pm and 8 pm Sunday. Best shot will be along and east of I-71.

The cold front ushers in much cooler and drier air for Monday and Tuesday with highs back into the 70s and lower humidity. The big time heat returns late next week as we are back to around 90 by Thursday with another chance for storms Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Humidity builds for Sunday

Showers and storms Sunday PM

Watching for strong storms on Sunday

Cooler by Monday with lower humidity

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Few strong storms with cold front. A few could be severe 1-8 pm. Still warm & more humid. | High: 86º

Monday: Drier and cooler. | High: 73º

Tuesday: Quiet and cool! | High: 77º

Wednesday: Lots of sun and heating up. | High: 85º

