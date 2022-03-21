FORECAST: First Week Of Spring Brings A Wide Variety Of Weather

CLEVELAND — Rest of Monday looks fabulous with warmer temperatures near 60 and lots of sunshine for most of the area. Even warmer temps are likely farther inland near 70 for New Philly and Coshocton. Another wide range of temperatures is expected for our lakeshore communities today. Clouds will slowly increase throughout the day ahead of our next system. Wet weather will return late Tuesday and become widespread by Wednesday. Chance for rain continues through late week, possibly mixing with snow by the weekend as colder air builds in.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Warmer for most today

Much wetter starting late Tuesday

Soaked on Wednesday with a few strong storms possible

Scattered rain continues Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Cooler along the lakeshore. Briefly dry.| High: 60º

Tuesday: Cooler. Showers possible late.| High: 57º

Wednesday: Warmer with rain increasing. Few storms possible.| High: 62º

Thursday: Cooler with scattered showers.| High: 53º

