FORECAST: Flipping the switch from summer heat to fall this week

CLEVELAND — We should get a nice break from the rain Tuesday with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

Get ready for a last blast of Summer heat on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring the threat for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging winds and large hail.

Fall begins on Thursday at 9:04pm....and right on cue, Fall weather arrives! Temperatures on Thursday will struggle into the lower 60s. Expect a brief morning rain shower with some blustery sunshine for the afternoon. Dress for football Thursday evening for the big Browns/Steelers Match-up! Temperatures will be in the 50s. and temperatures will be MUCH cooler by the end of next week! Right on cue!

What To Expect:

Warm & dry Tuesday

Strong storms on Wednesday with highs near 90

"Fall"ing temperatures by end of week

Temperatures in the 60's heading into the weekend!

Cooler 50s for the Browns Game Thursday!



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. Isolated evening storm.| High: 79º

Wednesday: SEVERE STORM ALERT! Storms return. Some severe.| High: 88º

Thursday: Turning cooler. First Day of Fall! Early shower. Blustery. 50s for Browns Game.| High: 62º

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Cool!| High: 61º

