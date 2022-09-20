FORECAST: Flipping the switch from summer heat to fall this week

CLEVELAND — We should get a nice break from the rain Tuesday with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.
Get ready for a last blast of Summer heat on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring the threat for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging winds and large hail.
Fall begins on Thursday at 9:04pm....and right on cue, Fall weather arrives! Temperatures on Thursday will struggle into the lower 60s. Expect a brief morning rain shower with some blustery sunshine for the afternoon. Dress for football Thursday evening for the big Browns/Steelers Match-up! Temperatures will be in the 50s. and temperatures will be MUCH cooler by the end of next week! Right on cue!
What To Expect:
- Warm & dry Tuesday
- Strong storms on Wednesday with highs near 90
- "Fall"ing temperatures by end of week
- Temperatures in the 60's heading into the weekend!
- Cooler 50s for the Browns Game Thursday!
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. Isolated evening storm.| High: 79º
Wednesday: SEVERE STORM ALERT! Storms return. Some severe.| High: 88º
Thursday: Turning cooler. First Day of Fall! Early shower. Blustery. 50s for Browns Game.| High: 62º
Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Cool!| High: 61º
