Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Flipping the switch from summer heat to fall this week

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:55 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 05:55:08-04

CLEVELAND — We should get a nice break from the rain Tuesday with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

Get ready for a last blast of Summer heat on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring the threat for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging winds and large hail.

Fall begins on Thursday at 9:04pm....and right on cue, Fall weather arrives! Temperatures on Thursday will struggle into the lower 60s. Expect a brief morning rain shower with some blustery sunshine for the afternoon. Dress for football Thursday evening for the big Browns/Steelers Match-up! Temperatures will be in the 50s. and temperatures will be MUCH cooler by the end of next week! Right on cue!

What To Expect:

  • Warm & dry Tuesday
  • Strong storms on Wednesday with highs near 90
  • "Fall"ing temperatures by end of week
  • Temperatures in the 60's heading into the weekend!
  • Cooler 50s for the Browns Game Thursday!

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. Isolated evening storm.| High: 79º

Wednesday: SEVERE STORM ALERT! Storms return. Some severe.| High: 88º

Thursday: Turning cooler. First Day of Fall! Early shower. Blustery. 50s for Browns Game.| High: 62º

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Cool!| High: 61º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018